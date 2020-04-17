social distancing

Shedd Aquarium penguins, other marine life help Gov. Pritzker demonstrate social distancing in adorable PSA

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital News Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even the penguins at the Shedd Aquarium at All In Illinois!

Wellington the penguin has joined the ranks Jane Lynch, Chance the Rapper and other celebrities in helping to get the message out about the importance of practicing safe social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins visit beluga whales on latest field trip amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

Gov. JB Pritzker waddled alongside the penguins, and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing, even Wellington the rock hopper in his latest of public safety videos.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins take a tour amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

"Every resident of our state, whether you're 8 or 80-years-old, has an important role in keeping us all healthy," Pritzker said. "Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now, even Wellington agrees."

Pritzker even used schools of fish to demonstrate crowds to avoid.

"Shedd Aquarium is proud to partner with the state of Illinois to support and promote the unifying message of 'All in Illinois,'" said President and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin, Ph.D.

"We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe,' she said.
