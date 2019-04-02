whale

Whale surfaces right next to kayakers in California's Humboldt County

EMBED <>More Videos

WHALE, THAT WAS CLOSE! Whale surfaces right next to kayakers near Trinidad in Humboldt County.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. -- Whale watching doesn't get much better than this!

A group of kayakers in Humboldt County were out on a tour when a whale surfaced within feet of their kayak.

In the video, one onlooker can be heard using (ahem) colorful language to describe the situation.

What would you do?

Kayak Trinidad shared video on the close encounter, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Video by one of our guests. When we say once in a lifetime experiences seven days a week, it's not just clever marketing," posted Kayak Trinidad on its Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniawhalewhale watchingdistractionbuzzworthytravelsocietyboatinganimal newsoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in SoCal
Majestic video shows humpback whale breaching in Los Cabos
Dead whale found with 40 kilograms of plastic bags in its stomach
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
TOP STORIES
Chicago voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Lithuanian man flies alone on huge plane to Italy
Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables
Jet lag might be good for the brain
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Show More
Mexico border shutdown may cause US to run out of avocados in 3 weeks
2019 measles cases in US surpass last year's total count
Children, elderly woman found living in 'deplorable' conditions in Dixmoor
LIVE COVERAGE: Deadly KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
More TOP STORIES News