Woman's dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was reportedly crushed to death by a grooming table at Petsmart.

Vicki Seifert said she brought two-year-old Minni to the store to have a bath and her nails trimmed.

The service doesn't take long, so she took a walk around the store.

Then she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

"I ran in there, when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heart beat and she was gone," said Vicki.

Seifert said no one at Petsmart can give her a straight answer about what happened.

Petsmart released a statement that said in part, "A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon. There's nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation."

Seifert said she is waiting for an autopsy report to decide whether she will file a lawsuit.
