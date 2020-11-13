Pfizer hopes to use Wisconsin, Michigan locations for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed from two locations in the United States if it gets regulatory approval.
One of the locations will be just over the Illinois border in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and the other will be near Kalamazoo, Michigan, the company says.
Internationally, Pfizer hopes to ship out 7.6 million doses of vaccine per day later in November.
Community Hospital in Munster will be one of the five healthcare facilities in Indiana to receive the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Indiana State Department of Health officials. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, the initial supplies of vaccines are reserved for frontline workers and those at high risk.
Vaccine available to the general public is still a few months away, according to Community Foundations of Northwest Indiana.
Community Hospital was chosen as a pilot site based on its ability to store the first doses from Pfizer at super subzero cold temperature reaching -60 to -80 degrees Celsius.
