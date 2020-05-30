ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Suburban restaurants began their first weekend of dine-in operation since the start of the pandemic this week.
Matt Peota, owner and chef at Passero in Arlington Heights discussed what safety precautions his restaurant enacted to be able to reopen.
Passero was open for brunch on Saturday and will be open again on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.
Passero's large patio allows for a total of ten tables to be spread out enough for social distancing.
No tables will be allowed to have more than six guests at one time.
All employees and servers will wear masks and gloves at all times.
Strict safety regulations are in place at Passero in Arlington Heights, which reopened its patio as part of Phase 3
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News