Business

Strict safety regulations are in place at Passero in Arlington Heights, which reopened its patio as part of Phase 3

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital News
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Suburban restaurants began their first weekend of dine-in operation since the start of the pandemic this week.

Matt Peota, owner and chef at Passero in Arlington Heights discussed what safety precautions his restaurant enacted to be able to reopen.

Passero was open for brunch on Saturday and will be open again on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

Passero's large patio allows for a total of ten tables to be spread out enough for social distancing.

No tables will be allowed to have more than six guests at one time.

All employees and servers will wear masks and gloves at all times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessarlington heightssafetycoronavirus illinoisrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
108 arrested after clashes with Chicago police in Loop
LIVE: Watch coverage of historic SpaceX launch here
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid George Floyd protests
Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
Young aspiring Chicago filmmakers organize virtual film festival
How to watch today's NASA/SpaceX launch
Show More
Kylie Jenner 'likely forged' tax return, misled net worth, Forbes claims
City events canceled through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show
Illinois must act now to ensure safe, fair Nov. election: BGA
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry Saturday
More TOP STORIES News