Demolition approved for former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- The former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles has been cleared for demolition.

A judge approved a bid to tear down the resort, which closed in 2020 and was damaged by fire last year. Four teenagers were charged with in the fire.

The Daily Herald says there are concerns about asbestos and flooding in the main tower building and interior demolition will begin first. Work could begin at any time.

