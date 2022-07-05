2 officers shot during Fourth of July festivities in Philadelphia, officials say

One officer received a graze wound. The other officer's condition was not immediately known. They were both transferred to the Jefferson University Hospital for treatment, according to our sister station WPVI.
The shooting took place in Center City on Monday night. The city Office of Emergency Management advised on Twitter to avoid the area.
This marks at least the second incident of gun violence around an Independence Day celebration in the United States, after at least six were killed in a shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.