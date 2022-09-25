'Senseless epidemic': Surveillance video shows apparent random shooting near Drexel, police say

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed near Drexel University.

According to police, Everett Beauregard got off a train a few blocks from his house just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday after leaving a get-together with friends at a South Philadelphia bar.

That's when he encountered the suspect.

"Tragically, Mr. Beauregard's life was cut short by this horrific act of violence and for no apparent reason whatsoever. This was not a robbery attempt as we initially believed," Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

The video shows the gunman walking down the street.

As Beauregard passes the suspect, the gunman "quickly turns around and immediately begins firing at Mr. Beauregard as his back is turned towards him," Captain Smith said.

The 23-year-old was struck once in the base of his neck, severing his spinal cord, Smith said.

Beauregard collapses onto the sidewalk. Smith said the suspect begins to run off but fires one more shot at the victim.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and light-colored face mask, is considered armed and dangerous.

"The offender was observed on video surveillance lingering around the area well before the incident at 11:21 p.m.," Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3334/3335.

Drexel police said they arrived to find Beauregard lying on the sidewalk.

Police took Beauregard to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"This wasn't an argument between Mr. Beauregard and the offender. Not a word was spoken between the two prior to the offender turning and shooting Mr. Beauregard in his back," Captain Smith said.

The deadly shooting has students on edge.

"I feel like we've always kind of known that here its dangerous, but this is like a wakeup call I guess," said Sophia Momah, a senior at Drexel.

On Thursday afternoon, the victim's family released a statement saying in part: "The Beauregard family would like to thank the outpouring of sympathy for the tragic shooting death of our beloved son Everett Beauregard. Everett was always willing to lend a hand to any anyone who needed his attention, love and humor."

Family members said Beauregard was finalizing plans to begin his MBA in the winter and was proud of a leadership role in support of the Democratic Party during the 2020 presidential election. Police said he worked for Wells Fargo.

Temple University issued the following statement:

"Everett had just become Temple Made in June, which only further magnifies the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. He had a very bright future ahead of him, and it is beyond disheartening knowing we will no longer be able to watch him soar alongside his fellow Owls. Our thoughts are with Everett's family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time."

Beauregard was a former intern of Congressman Brendan Boyle.

"I am heartsick to learn this senseless epidemic of gun violence has struck a member of my team. Everett worked for my campaign during the 2018 election season. He made great contributions to our electoral victory that year," Boyle said in a statement. "He was a nice, well-liked, and purposeful young man with a bright future ahead of him. We will truly miss him and we grieve along with his family and friends during this difficult time."

A stray bullet went through the window of a first-floor apartment; it lodged in a bathroom wall. No one was injured in the apartment.

The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for this homicide.