localish

Philly Tiny Art Gallery helps support big dreams

EMBED <>More Videos

Philly Tiny Art Gallery helps support big dreams

PHILADELPHIA -- In Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, there's a tiny art gallery showcasing and supporting artists in a big way.

It's the brainchild of a local artist who was laid off from her event marketing job during the pandemic and it's homegrown in every sense of the word.

Philly Tiny Art Gallery just popped up in a planter full of flowers outside of Sarah Rado's home on East Cumberland Street.

It's a place where artists can showcase and sell their work, and a place where people can shop really small while supporting big dreams.

A tiny gallery means small art. The box is just 16 inches high, 16 inches wide, and six inches deep, but it's filled with treasures.

When you follow Philly Tiny Art Gallery on Instagram, you get the code to the lock.

You then shop around and if you see something you like, you pay the artist directly on Venmo or PayPal.

You can see what's for sale in-person or on Instagram.

Every time someone opens the box, Sarah's doorbell rings. She says this is a great way to get to know her neighbors and tell them more about these unique artists.

Rado hopes the idea catches on and all neighborhoods find a small way to support their local artists too.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fishtown (philadelphia)wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Philly Tiny Art Gallery helps support big dreams
Sutton Stracke's Sutton in West Hollywood has something for everyone
2 families connected by 1 heart
Abstract artist creates business making one of a kind backdrops
TOP STORIES
1 killed during Jeffrey Manor home invasion: CPD
Rising COVID cases could bring return of restrictions, Lightfoot warns
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Berkeley construction crew finds likely remains of Chicago man: police
Driver in fatal Lincolnwood hit-and-run turns himself in to police
Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab research
Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda variant
Show More
Answers still sought 40 years after Sarah Avon disappearance in Joliet
Bucks' 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
Bezos thanks Amazon workers, customers for funding spaceflight
White Sox holding ticket raffle for 'Field of Dreams' game
More TOP STORIES News