Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of drugging, molesting woman
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
wls
Thursday, April 26, 2018
See photos from the courthouse after actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill cosby
sexual assault
trial
pennsylvania news
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News