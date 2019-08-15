Pickpockets targeting victims at Loop restaurants, police say



600-block of West Randolph Street between 12-1:30 p.m. on July 12,



500-block of West Madison Street at 1:30 p.m. on July 15,



200-block of West Lake Street between 1:25 and 2:05 p.m. on July 18,



400-block of South Wells Street between 1:45 and 4 p.m. on July 18,



200-block of West Randolph Street between 11:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. on July 19,



200-block of West Adams Street between 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 23,





First block of South Franklin Street between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on July 24,



200-block of West Washington Street between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on July 24,



100-block of North Riverside Plaza at 3:04 p.m. on July 26,



200-block of South La Salle Street between 12:10 and 12:50 p.m., July 29,



200-block of South Clark Street at 1:10 p.m. on July 29,



400-block of South Wells Street between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 29,



200-block of South Clark Street at 1 p.m. on July 29,



100-block of North Wacker Drive between 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. on July 31,





First block of South La Salle Street between 1:30-1:45 p.m. on Aug. 1,



100-block of North Clinton Street at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 1,



200-block of West Washington Street at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2,



100-block of North Franklin Street between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 6,



200-block of South Wacker Drive between 1:05 and 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 8,



200-block of West Adams Street at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 12.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of pickpockets accused of stealing women's wallets without them even realizing it.Police said the thieves steal wallets from purses hanging on the back of a chair around lunch time and then use the victims' credit cards.The thefts occurred in the:The suspects are described as between 40-55 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.