Pickpockets targeting victims at Loop restaurants, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of pickpockets accused of stealing women's wallets without them even realizing it.

Police said the thieves steal wallets from purses hanging on the back of a chair around lunch time and then use the victims' credit cards.

The thefts occurred in the:

  • 600-block of West Randolph Street between 12-1:30 p.m. on July 12,

  • 500-block of West Madison Street at 1:30 p.m. on July 15,

  • 200-block of West Lake Street between 1:25 and 2:05 p.m. on July 18,

  • 400-block of South Wells Street between 1:45 and 4 p.m. on July 18,

  • 200-block of West Randolph Street between 11:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. on July 19,

  • 200-block of West Adams Street between 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 23,


  • First block of South Franklin Street between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on July 24,

  • 200-block of West Washington Street between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on July 24,

  • 100-block of North Riverside Plaza at 3:04 p.m. on July 26,

  • 200-block of South La Salle Street between 12:10 and 12:50 p.m., July 29,

  • 200-block of South Clark Street at 1:10 p.m. on July 29,

  • 400-block of South Wells Street between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 29,

  • 200-block of South Clark Street at 1 p.m. on July 29,

  • 100-block of North Wacker Drive between 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. on July 31,


  • First block of South La Salle Street between 1:30-1:45 p.m. on Aug. 1,

  • 100-block of North Clinton Street at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 1,

  • 200-block of West Washington Street at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2,

  • 100-block of North Franklin Street between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 6,

  • 200-block of South Wacker Drive between 1:05 and 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 8,

  • 200-block of West Adams Street at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 12.


The suspects are described as between 40-55 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.
