Historic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close early next year

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A cinema treasure in the near northwest suburbs is getting ready to close its doors for good. The Pickwick Theater has been in the Park Ridge community for decades. Now, the owners are getting ready to retire early next year, potentially spelling "The End" for the classic movie house.

It is iconic. A classic art deco design, magnificently adorned interiors, on the National Register of Historic Places. After opening in the 1920s as a vaudeville theater in Park Ridge, the modern day Pickwick movie house is set to close for good January 8, 2023.

"You can't match the feeling you get at a movie. For example if you're watching a comedy and you've got 400 people laughing at the same time, you can't get that at home on a TV set," said co-owner Dino Vlahakis.

Vlahakis started working as an usher at the theater when he was just 13 years old and fell in love. At 21, he jumped at the opportunity to run the place.

"People came out, supported me. They saw this 21-year-old, probably didn't know what he was doing," he said.

Now, 42 years and hundreds of movies later, it could be the end of an era.

"This week, for example Monday night we had seven people. So we need people to come back to the theater to keep the movies going," said David Loomos, co-owner.

Loomos and Vlahakis said before the pandemic, they were averaging 4,000 people per week. Now?

"We are down now to 500 people a week. You can't survive with those numbers," Vlahakis said.

Vlahakis has spent his entire adult life at the Pickwick; running it, building it, creating a community. And while he said his time here may be coming to a close next year, he's hoping the Pickwick can survive.

"Maybe somebody has that same spirit we had 40 years ago and can take it to the next level. Cause I know the community of Park Ridge has always backed us," he said.

People in Park Ridge agree that the palatial Pickwick deserves a savior.

"Quite frankly, we need the Pickwick. We need it!" said Cathy Burke, patron.

Vlahakis said since he announced the closure he's been approached by three people interested in operating the theater, so there may be a happy ending after all.

But with no offers finalized, the theater's last day of operation for now remains January 8.