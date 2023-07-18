New, temporary management could bring concerts to Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge

Park Ridge's Pickwick Theater will live on, as the current owners are finalizing a deal with new ownership.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Park Ridge's Pickwick Theatre will move to temporary management.

The current owners are still working to finalize a deal with a new, permanent owner to hopefully take over in April.

In the meantime, the Copernicus Foundation, a Chicago nonprofit, will join the Vlahakis and Loomos Family to form Copernicus @ The Pickwick.

The building, which dates back to 1928, will maintain its movie theater status, but will also be able to house other entertainment, like concerts and performances. Opening shows and acts are expected to begin in September.

