Pinball Expo 2022 bounces back to Renaissance Schaumburg Center Hotel

Pinball Expo 2022 is back at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center with tournaments, autograph sessions and chance to win your own machine.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Saturday is your last chance to check out the world's first, biggest and longest running pinball expo.

Bouncing back for its 38th year the Pinball Expo is taking place at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. It began Wednesday with tournaments, exhibits, tours, seminars, autograph sessions and an opportunity to buy your own pinball machine.

The best of the best can compete in several all-age tournaments with prizes totaling more than $15,000.

Roger Sharpe, "The Man Who Saved Pinball!" will be attendance all four days and is best known for overturning New York's 35-year ban on pinball machines.

And back by popular demand this year is the Retro game area that features some of the very first video game systems like Atari and Playstation.