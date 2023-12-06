Pink, bold, and delicious, Pink & Boujee Taqueria adds a splash of color to traditional Mexican food and LA's tacosphere.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. -- Pink & Boujee originally set up shop as a food truck in the Los Angeles Fashion District. The bold taqueria now has a brick and mortar location that's making a mark on the East LA tacosphere.

"It is pink and pink and pink," said Koreatown resident Wren Wilkerson, a first time patron. "Everything about it is just adorable."

"We wanted to create something that was aesthetically pleasing and still bring in those rich flavors," said Pink & Boujee owner and founder Yesenia Castro. "During the Barbie premiere, Barbie movie, it was insane. A lot of people thought we were a pop-up just for the movie."

For more information, go to: https://www.pinkboujeela.com/