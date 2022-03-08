Pitchfork Music Festival reveals full lineup

This year's festival will take place over three days from July 15-17 in Union Park.
Tickets go on sale on Friday.
Full Lineup
Friday
The National, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain and CupcakKe
Saturday
Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, Yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang. Hyd, Jeff Parker & the New Breed
Sunday
The Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L'Rain, Sofia Kourtesis, Pink Siifu