Pitchfork Music Festival reveals full lineup

Full Lineup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pitchfork Music Festival has revealed its full lineup, including headliners, The National, Mitski and The Roots.This year's festival will take place over three days from July 15-17 in Union Park.Tickets go on sale on Friday.The National, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain and CupcakKeMitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, Yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang. Hyd, Jeff Parker & the New BreedThe Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L'Rain, Sofia Kourtesis, Pink Siifu