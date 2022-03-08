Arts & Entertainment

Pitchfork Music Festival reveals full lineup

The National, Mitski and The National
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Pitchfork music festival returns to Union Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pitchfork Music Festival has revealed its full lineup, including headliners, The National, Mitski and The Roots.

This year's festival will take place over three days from July 15-17 in Union Park.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Full Lineup


Friday
The National, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain and CupcakKe

Saturday
Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, Yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang. Hyd, Jeff Parker & the New Breed

Sunday
The Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L'Rain, Sofia Kourtesis, Pink Siifu
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonear west sidelive musicfestivalmusic
