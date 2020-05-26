Business

Pizza Hut giving 2020 grads half a million free pizzas

Pizza Hut is congratulating 2020 graduates with one of the best gifts - free pizza!

Grads should go to pizzahut.com/gradparty and sign up for a Hut Rewards account. From there, they can receive one free medium size one-topping pizza.

Pizza Hut is pairing up with America's dairy farmers to giveaway 500,000 pizzas.



The offer ends on Thursday night but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessfoodfree foodgraduation 2020pizzapizza hutgrads
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD to address stay-at-home order enforcement after video shows scuffle with crowd
48 shot, 10 fatally in deadliest Chicago Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
Minooka tornado flipped car as it drove on I-80
1 shot on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a few storms Tuesday
Show More
Tips for getting the most out of trips to the grocery store
Surveillance image of SUV released after woman killed in South Loop hit-and-run crash
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Northwestern, DePaul unveil plan for students' return
More TOP STORIES News