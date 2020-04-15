feel good

Move over 'Pizza Rat', Philadelphia has a 'Pizza Groundhog'

By and Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA -- Do you remember New York's famous "Pizza Rat"?

Well, move over... it's time to meet the "Pizza Groundhog!"

He's just munching away completely unfazed by Philadelphia resident Kristin Chalela Bagnell or her two dogs.

Kristin captured the little, or not so little guy, outside her home.

Kristin tells WPVI the groundhog sat there for more than an hour, just casually munching away on that piece of pizza with no worries.

All while dogs, Maggie and Moses, looked on.

He's definitely a Philly groundhog, WPVI said. He's got the attitude and he knows a good piece of pizza pie when he gets his hands on it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniafunny videocoronavirusu.s. & worldanimalspizzafeel goodphiladelphia
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
This single mother of four churned her past into a sweet success!
Northside pantry, restaurants provide free meals to neighbors in need
VIDEO: Shedd Aquarium penguins build nests to music from Lyric Opera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News