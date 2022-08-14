Home Run Inn frozen meat pizza recalled due to possible metal contamination, FDA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois-based frozen pizza brand is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pies due to a high health risk, the FDA announced Sunday.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, based in Woodbridge, has recalled their 33.5-oz cartons containing "Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza." The products were produced on June 6, 2022, with the "best by" date "12/03/22." The recalled products also bear the establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were recalled because it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," specifically metal, according to the FDA.

The items were shipped to distributors in Illinois and further, according to the USDA.

The problem was discovered after the Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified there have been consumer complaints reporting metal found in the pizza.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers or found at distributor and retail locations. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Additionally, distributors and retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA has classified the recall as a Class I, meaning it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2151.