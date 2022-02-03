chicago proud

Plainfield firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snow storm

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Plainfield firefighters helped deliver a baby in a parking lot during the snowstorm Wednesday morning.

A couple from the Joliet were on their way to the hospital but the treacherous conditions from the winter storm meant they were traveling very slowly. On their way, the mother's water broke, fire officials said.


The couple pulled off into the parking lot if a Jimmy John's near Route 59 and Fort Beggs Drive and called 911 around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Nearby firefighters responded to the scene and just minutes after they arrived a healthy baby girl was born.

"No, the baby wasn't waiting, it was a very quick delivery," said Lt. Bryan Gallup. "The chief said, I believe, it was only about 10 minutes or so."


Dad even got to cut the umbilical cord.

Afterwards, mom and baby were taken to the hospital where they are doing well Wednesday night.
