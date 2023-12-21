Woman found dead in Plainfield home; son confesses to fatally shooting her: Joliet police

Joliet police said 21-year-old man called 911 from North Larkin Avenue parking lot to confess to crime

There was a fatal Plainfield shooting this week. Joliet police found a woman dead after Justen Holman allegedly confessed to killing his mother.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 21-year-old Plainfield man has been charged with murder after allegedly calling 911 to confess to a crime in Joliet.

Joliet police said officers responded to a parking lot in the 1500-block of North Larkin Avenue just after 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, after a 911 call was received from a man wishing to turn himself in for an unknown crime.

When police arrived, Justen Holman allegedly told officers he had killed someone at his Plainfield home in the 6400-block of Langsford Lane.

Police located Holman's 48-year-old mother unresponsive at the home, police said. She appeared to have been shot more than once, according to police.

The Will County Coroner's Office declared her dead on the scene.

Police recovered a handgun believe to be used in the shooting.

Holman is being held at the will County Jail on a first-degree murder charge in the incident.

The woman's identity was not immediately released.