Joliet shooting: Teen shot by police charged with home invasion, burglary

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy who was shot by Joliet police has been charged in an alleged home invasion.

The boy allegedly broke into a home in the 1100-block of North Center Street just after 8:40 a.m. last Wednesday, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, the boy appeared to walk toward them with a gun, and an officer shot him, according to police.

A BB gun was later recovered.

The teen was hospitalized before being taken to the River Valley Justice Center on Friday on home invasion, residential burglary and aggravated assault charges.