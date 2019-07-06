Small plane crashes in wheat field in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A small airplane crashed in Iroquois County on Friday, authorities said.The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. Chopper 7HD was over the scene, which was a wheat field about 3.5 miles southeast of Chebanse. It's not clear what caused the Beechcraft A36 plane to crash, officials said.FAA officials confirmed that three people were on board. The occupants were transported to Riverside Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, according to the Iroquois County sheriff's police. The extent of their injuries was unknown.