Small plane crashes in wheat field in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A small airplane crashed in Iroquois County on Friday, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. Chopper 7HD was over the scene, which was a wheat field about 3.5 miles southeast of Chebanse. It's not clear what caused the Beechcraft A36 plane to crash, officials said.

FAA officials confirmed that three people were on board. The occupants were transported to Riverside Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, according to the Iroquois County sheriff's police. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iroquois countyfaaplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot, killed a week after aunt fatally struck by CTA train
3 stabbed, 14 others injured at Navy Pier 4th of July festivities
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
Woman charged after leaving 2 boys in hot car
Elderly woman beaten, robbed in targeted West Side home invasion, police say
Park Forest under mandatory boil order through at least Monday
Motorcyclist killed in Cragin hit-and-run
Show More
Teen identified as suspect in Blue Bell licking: Police
Arrest made in stabbing, sex assault of Morgan Park teen: police
33 shot, 3 fatally, in 4th of July weekend violence across Chicago
1 charged in death of teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox in Gary
Animal shelters receive influx of strays on July 4
More TOP STORIES News