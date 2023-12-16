Plane hit by luggage cart at O'Hare airport; Aeromexico passengers forced to evacuate, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 passengers of an Aeromexico flight were forced to evacuate after the plane was struck by a luggage cart at O'Hare International Airport Friday night.
Chicago police said the cart that was being driven by a worker, struck the left engine.
It happened while the plane was parked at the gate at around 11:52 p.m.
The passengers were safely removed with no injuries reported, police said.
ABC7 has reached out to Aeromexico Airlines for more details on the flight.