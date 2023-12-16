Plane hit by luggage cart at O'Hare airport; Aeromexico passengers forced to evacuate, CPD says

An Aeromexico plane was hit by a luggage cart Friday night at O'Hare International Airport forcing passengers to evacuate, Chicago police said.

An Aeromexico plane was hit by a luggage cart Friday night at O'Hare International Airport forcing passengers to evacuate, Chicago police said.

An Aeromexico plane was hit by a luggage cart Friday night at O'Hare International Airport forcing passengers to evacuate, Chicago police said.

An Aeromexico plane was hit by a luggage cart Friday night at O'Hare International Airport forcing passengers to evacuate, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 passengers of an Aeromexico flight were forced to evacuate after the plane was struck by a luggage cart at O'Hare International Airport Friday night.

Chicago police said the cart that was being driven by a worker, struck the left engine.

LAST WEEK: 2 planes' wingtips collide at Chicago O'Hare Airport, aviation department says

It happened while the plane was parked at the gate at around 11:52 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Southwest Airlines policy lets plus-size passengers get extra seat for free

The passengers were safely removed with no injuries reported, police said.

ABC7 has reached out to Aeromexico Airlines for more details on the flight.