Plane pilot makes emergency landing on course while golfers play

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course Monday morning.
The landing happened near the fourth hole at the Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood, KMGH reported.
No one was injured in the plane or on the ground, according to Jenny Fulton with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. There were golfers playing at the time.
Video shows the plane fully intact and appearing undamaged. The course had minor damage.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Lakewood Police Department are working to gather more details on what happened.
Further details about why the pilot made the emergency landed were not immediately available.
