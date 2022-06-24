Science

It's a planet parade: 5 planets align in night sky

By Tony Smith
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a spectacular viewing of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn as they line up in planetary order. I

n this alignment, the five naked-eye planets have been hanging out together in the pre-dawn sky for most of June and will continue for the rest of the month.


"You catch the planet parade if you look toward the east and south to see our neighbors in the solar system," said Michelle Nichols, director of public observing for the Adler Planetarium.

For more information on the planet alignment, visit the Adler Planetarium website for more, click here.
