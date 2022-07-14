planned parenthood

Planned Parenthood of Illinois, Wisconsin to ensure abortion clinic access, care in partnership

As Illinois abortion law maintains access to health care, Planned Parenthood said it's ready for an influx of patients
By

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin halted all scheduled abortions following the Supreme Court's decision.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, the Planned Parenthood organizations from Illinois and Wisconsin will announce a partnership.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are coming together to make sure women have access to the care they need.

RELATED: Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois building to open abortion clinic

After the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, states that maintain abortions will stay legal, like Illinois, expect an influx of women to cross state lines, and officials have said they are ready.

"Planned Parenthood of Illinois has been working for years to prepare for the additional anticipated desire for 20 to 30,000 patients, who are now forced to flee their home states to get care here in Illinois," said Jennifer Welch, with Planned Parenthood Illinois Action.

RELATED: Illinois braces for influx of women seeking abortions as neighboring states move to ban it

Later Thursday morning, Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will host a join virtual press conference announcing a partnership to meet patient need for abortion care and increase access.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin halted all scheduled abortions following the Supreme Court's decision, but assured patients would have access to safe abortion care in states where it is still legal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopabortionplanned parenthoodwomens healthwomen and healthu.s. & worldwomen's health
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
IL braces for influx of abortion-seeking women from neighboring states
False claims about abortion after Roe v. Wade case
Anti-abortion rights movement expected to target abortion pill next
TOP STORIES
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
911 dispatcher charged with involuntary manslaughter
Chicago crash, shooting after man chases what appears to be stolen car
Health officials warn of highly transmissible BA.5 COVID variant
Gary mass shooting victim remembered at prayer vigil
Willis Tower active shooter reports unfounded, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Sunny Thursday
Show More
Lawsuit blames Uber for hundreds of sexual assaults by drivers
2 men injured after falling onto Red Line tracks during fight: CPD
Woman hospitalized after allegedly touching fentanyl-laced dollar bill
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Elmhurst man charged with spray-painting swastikas, police say
More TOP STORIES News