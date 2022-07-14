Planned Parenthood of Illinois, Wisconsin to ensure abortion clinic access, care in partnership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, the Planned Parenthood organizations from Illinois and Wisconsin will announce a partnership.Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are coming together to make sure women have access to the care they need.After the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, states that maintain abortions will stay legal, like Illinois, expect an influx of women to cross state lines, and officials have said they are ready."Planned Parenthood of Illinois has been working for years to prepare for the additional anticipated desire for 20 to 30,000 patients, who are now forced to flee their home states to get care here in Illinois," said Jennifer Welch, with Planned Parenthood Illinois Action.Later Thursday morning, Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will host a join virtual press conference announcing a partnership to meet patient need for abortion care and increase access.Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin halted all scheduled abortions following the Supreme Court's decision, but assured patients would have access to safe abortion care in states where it is still legal.