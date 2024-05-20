  • Full Story

Peoria Planned Parenthood reopens after firebombing attack in January 2023

Monday, May 20, 2024 11:28PM
The Peoria Planned Parenthood has reopened after being significantly damaged in a firebombing attack back in January 2023.

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria has reopened after being significantly damaged in a firebombing attack back in January 2023.

Prosecutors said Tyler Massengill broke a window and put an incendiary device through it in the middle of the night.

The center has been rebuilt, and offers a new layout in order to optimize care that includes abortion care, cancer screenings and HIV testing.

Massengill pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

