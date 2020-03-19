Nominees announced for the 7th Annual PLATINO Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema

LOS ANGELES -- Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the nominations for the 7th annual PLATINO Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American cinema and television were announced via email late yesterday.Since the first edition of the awards show in 2014, the PLATINO Awards for Ibero-American Cinema and television celebrates audiovisual productions and the great talent and most prominent creators of the 23 Ibero-American countries with 19 Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award."La Trinchera Infinita", directed by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi, and Jose Mari Goenaga, took home the most nominations of any contender with a total of eight nominations, closely followed by "Dolor y Gloria" by Pedro Almodóvar and "Mientras Dure la Guerra" by Alejandro Amenábar each with seven nominations.Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role were Antonio Banderas for "Dolor y Gloria", Antonio de la Torre for "La Trinchera Infinita", Karra Elejalde for "Mientras Dure la Guerra", and Ricardo Darín for "La Odisea de los Giles."Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role were Belén Cuesta for "La Trinchera Infinita", Carol Duarte for "A Vida Invisível", Graciela Borges for "El Cuento de las Comadrejas", and Ilse Salas for "LasN Niñas Bien."This year the PLATINO Xcaret Awards have a new category: Acting in a Supporting Role in Television. Inaugurating this category are Christian Tappan for "Distrito Salvaje", Gerardo Romano for "El Marginal III", Gustavo Garzón for "Monzón", and Juan Pablo Medina for "La Casa de las Flores" for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Mini Series or TV Series. Also inaugurating this category, the nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Mini Series or TV Series are Alba Flores for "La Casa de Papel", Belén Cuesta for "Paquita Salas", Florencia Raggi for "Monzón", and Mariana Treviño for "La Casa de las Flores."The nominees were chosen by an international jury made up of 112 professionals from the audio-visual sector - leading figures of the Latin American arts, culture, and film industries.This year's awards gala was once again scheduled to take place in Riviera Maya Mexico from May 1-3. However due to the current coronavirus and COVID-19 situation the gala has been postponed with no new date as of yet announced.