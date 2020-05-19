Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off the coast of California

A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near a tour boat off the coast of Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- Hundreds of dolphins gave a group of whale watchers their money's worth off the coast of Laguna Beach, California over the weekend.

A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near the tour boat from Newport Coastal Adventure.

Most pods seen off the Orange County coast usually contain a couple of hundred dolphins.

The tour company believes there may have been close to a thousand dolphins in the pod seen in the video.

It's safe to say those lucky families on board got quite the experience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscute animalsoceansdolphincalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 96K with over 4K deaths
Chicago Weather: Floodwaters continue to close roads in city, suburbs
Ditka's restaurant in Chicago closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chuck E. Cheese delivering pizzas under different name
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Notre Dame plans to reopen in August with masks, testing
Grubhub driver charged in hit-and-run that injured Lakeview restaurant owner's daughter
Show More
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
2 Chicago firefighters injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with a few showers Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News