Police: 1 shot in Irving Park

Chicago police said a man was shot in the city's Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

CHICAGO
Chicago police said a man was shot in the city's Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the 3700-block of North Troy Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to the victim and began firing shots. The man was struck in the torso.

"I heard four or five shots, then I immediately heard my brother's window break and ran to the back," said Juan Fernandez, witness.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition where he is being treated.

"Someone else who lives here, they saw someone holding their stomach and run this way," Fernandez said.

Police said the victim dropped to the ground a few blocks away in the 3800-block of North Kedzie Avenue.

No one is currently in custody. Area North police are investigating.

Tuesday morning, about a mile west in the city's Avondale neighborhood, police were investigating a fatal shooting that was the result of an escalating altercation at a gas station at Albany and Belmont. Surveillance video captured three men standing outside a sedan who appear to start arguing. The verbal argument escalates as punches are thrown; then cars doors open and, police said, guns were pulled.

Omar Campuzano, 25, was killed in the shooting. Three of the people involved are known gang members, according to police.

Police have not said if the two shootings were related.
