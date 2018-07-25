Police: 2 shot, including 3-year-old, in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said two people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4700-block of South Damen Avenue at about 2:48 p.m.

An adult male was shot in the foot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment, police said. A 3-year-old girl was shot in both legs and taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

Chicago fire officials said it's possible the two victims are related, but nothing has been confirmed.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. No further information has been released about the victims or any possible suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchicago shootingchild shotChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man, 30, charged in fatal Wheeling crash that killed 16-year-old girl
City Council approves plan to rename Congress Parkway to honor Ida B. Wells
Aurora woman diagnosed with West Nile after trip to Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin mom attacked at Walmart after telling man to move cart
CPS board to consider nearly $1B capital plan
Semi crash closes WB Indiana Toll Road under US 421
Oswego woman who suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder missing
Save a life: Don't speed on Illinois roads
Show More
City Council to vote on $8M in settlements
Teen charged in drunk driving crash that killed 2 classmates, police say
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
VIDEO: Driver threatened, then dragged in NYC road rage fight
More News