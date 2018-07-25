Police: 2 shot, including 3-year-old, in Back of the Yards

Chicago police said two people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.Police said the shooting happened in the 4700-block of South Damen Avenue at about 2:48 p.m.An adult male was shot in the foot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment, police said. A 3-year-old girl was shot in both legs and taken to Comer Children's Hospital.Chicago fire officials said it's possible the two victims are related, but nothing has been confirmed.The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. No further information has been released about the victims or any possible suspect.