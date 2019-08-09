Burglar steals ATM from business in West Town, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The front door of a West Town business was shattered early Friday morning after someone broke in and stole the ATM.Around 4:33 a.m., someone smashed the window of a business in the 2700 block of W. Division Street, police said. Witnesses told police they saw someone steal the ATM, then load it into a white vehicle and fled the business, police said.No further information was available. No one is in custody.The Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident.