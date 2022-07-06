Charlotte police chase ends with crash, but not before suspect carjacks multiple vehicles

Hours-long Charlotte police chase ends with crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte police officers chased a vehicle driving recklessly through North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday.

According to WSOC, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's helicopter began following a vehicle after a reported home break-in just before 11 a.m., authorities said.

A pickup truck was seen speeding and swerving on Interstate 77 near Clanton Road in south Charlotte just before noon.

A short time later, the truck went to a Walmart, where the driver jumped out and stole a car in the parking lot.

The car then headed north where it drove on a sidewalk, coming within feet of a person standing nearby.

Just after 1 p.m., the driver crashed into another vehicle at a different intersection. The driver then carjacked another vehicle, and before heading down Johnston Road.

Police were finally able to catch up to the SUV and arrest the suspect.

According to WSOC, CMPD said they're not calling it a chase, but said police are following a car.

No other details have been released.
