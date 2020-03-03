5 released without charges after Calumet Heights police chase ends in Bishop Ford crash

Five people were taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south Suburban Dolton Sunday night, police said.

DOLTON, Ill. -- Five people have been released from police custody after a chase that started Sunday in Calumet Heights ended with a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton.

Authorities began pursuing a vehicle they thought was connected to a homicide investigation at 8:37 p.m. near 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Illinois State Police began assisting with the pursuit when it reached 111th Street on southbound I-94, according to a statement from Sgt. Woodrow Montgomery, a state police spokesman.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed the vehicle into a light pole on the exit ramp to westbound Dolton Road, authorities said.

Five people were taken into custody, but have since been released without charges, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet heightsdoltonpolice chasechicago crimehomicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News