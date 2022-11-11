Suspect rams police cruiser, steals vehicles during violent police chase in California

A man rammed into sheriff's cruisers, sideswiped cars and stole multiple vehicles during a desperate attempt to get away in a long and dangerous chase through LA.

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- A suspect rammed into several cars, as well as stole a van and a truck during a violent police chase in California.

However, he wasn't able to get away from LAPD or the news chopper following him.

It all started Wednesday after the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic violation. He then drove to an apartment complex in Anaheim, where he stole a white van and crashed into several police vehicles before starting another wild chase.

RELATED: 2 killed, 1 injured after police claim disturbance led to high-speed chase, deadly crash

He then broke into a home and got into a physical altercation with the owner before stealing another vehicle and nearly driving over the dog and the owner.

After the vehicle overheated, the suspect tried to make a run for it and was eventually apprehended.

The original traffic violation the driver was pulled over for was for "Failure to Yield."