Police chief victim of theft while having dinner in Chicago

Police said around 6:30 p.m., Herndon Police Department Chief Maggie DeBoard was dining at PF Chang's in the 500 block of North Wabash when someone took her purse.
This is of note because the victim is a Police Chief in town for the International Association of Chiefs of Police @TheIACP Conf. #IACP2019
DeBoard is in town for the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which began on Saturday. President Donald Trump is set to give a speech at the law enforcement conference on Monday.