Police chief victim of theft while having dinner in Chicago

NOW: sources tell me a 55 y.o. female was sitting inside a Loop establishment when her personal belongings were stolen.



This is of note because the victim is a Police Chief in town for the International Association of Chiefs of Police @TheIACP Conf. #IACP2019



More @cbschicago. — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) October 26, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Virginia police chief had her personal items stolen while visiting Chicago for an international police chiefs conference on Friday, according to Chicago police.Police said around 6:30 p.m., Herndon Police Department Chief Maggie DeBoard was dining at PF Chang's in the 500 block of North Wabash when someone took her purse.DeBoard is in town for the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which began on Saturday. President Donald Trump is set to give a speech at the law enforcement conference on Monday.