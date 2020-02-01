20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police seized over 20 illegal guns after crashing a gang-related party in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood.It happened overnight in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.Five people of interest have been detained and are being questioned by detectives, according to police.Police say they are tracing the guns to see if they are linked to other crimes."With more than 150 people at this party and this many weapons, risks were high but this operation was executed with surgical precision," police said in a statement.