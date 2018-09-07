Police: Off-duty Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Off-duty Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment

DALLAS --
A man is dead after police said an off-duty Dallas officer shot and killed a man when she went into the wrong apartment.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when the uniformed officer arrived to what she thought was her apartment after getting off work.

At some point, she opened fire on a 26-year-old man inside, police said. He died at a hospital.

The apartment complex is just two blocks from the Dallas police headquarters.

The officer is now on administrative leave while the Dallas Police Department and the district attorney conduct an investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingofficer involved shootingman killedtexas newsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousands of downtown hotel workers go on strike Friday
At least 6 hospitalized in suspicious extra-alarm South Chicago fire
Girl, 13, forced into van, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park
Girl, 4, sexually assaulted by man hired to do jobs around home, mom says
VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on police car
Woman attacked while entering West Town workplace
Surveillance images released in deadly West Humboldt Park hit-and-run
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
Show More
Obama returning to political spotlight with speech at U of I
Teen gun violence activist fatally shot on South Side
US Defense Secretary Mattis makes surprise visit to war-weary Kabul
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with rain mainly south on Friday
More News