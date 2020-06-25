COPA investigating after police fire shots at man in East Side neighborhood

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police fired shots at a man Wednesday night while responding to a disturbance in the East Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to police, officers were responding to a call of a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. in an alley in the 11300-block of South Avenue L when the man walked towards their squad car and "got into a shooting stance".

At least one officer fired shots at the man but did not strike him, police said.

The man, 31, was taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.
