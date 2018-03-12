Police: Former Vernon Hills coach may have sexually assaulted more students

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --Police said there may be up to four more victims of a suburban assistant soccer coach who was fired after she was charged with sexually assaulting students.
Cori Beard, 28, of Vernon Hills, was a part-time assistant coach for both the boys and girls soccer teams at Vernon Hills High School, police said. She had been employed by District 128 since 2013.
Beard allegedly had a sexual relationship with at least three boys who currently attend Vernon Hills High School between December 2016 and February 2018. Police do not believe the sexual encounters happened on school property.
"She's been charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault, being that she holds a position of trust and she had sexual contact with an individual under the age of 17, 12 separate times," said Deputy Chief Patrick Zimmerman, Vernon Hills Police.
Police said their investigation began last Thursday when school officials contacted them about Beard's alleged behavior.
"Nothing in our investigation has led us to believe that anything happened on school property. Certainly around the town of Vernon Hills and some incidents at Ms. Beard's residence," Zimmerman said.
Police said there may be at least another four victims.
The school district released a statement saying, in part, "Community High School District 128 regrets the pain some individuals may be experiencing as a result of recent allegations made regarding the conduct of District 128 employee Cori Beard. Upon learning of her possible criminal conduct involving a student, the Administration, working cooperatively with the Police Department, took measures to assure that Beard would have no further contact with students or staff."
Beard is being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. Authorities said more charges involving the third student could be filed.
She is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.