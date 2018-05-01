Police: Girl, 4, shot in Auburn Gresham

Chicago police said a 4-year-old girl was shot in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday evening. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 4-year-old girl was shot in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police said the girl was outside near West 88th Street and South Carpenter Street just before 7:40 p.m. when she was struck in the shoulder.

The girl was rushed by family members or friends to Little Company of Mary Hospital in a van. She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital. Police said she is in stable condition.

Police said the girl was sitting on her porch with her parents when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire at them.

According to police one of the people at the home had a history with Chicago police, and could have possibly been the intended target.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is currently in custody. Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can do so at cpdtip.com.

Police have not released any further details about the victim.
