Girl groped aboard Blue Line train, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are looking for a man who inappropriately touched a child on the Blue Line Thursday morning.

The young girl boarded a Blue Line train at the Belmont station at about 8:05 a.m. A strange man stood in front of the girl and inappropriately touched her body several times, police said. The girl got off the train at the Division station and the man remained inside the railcar.

The suspect was described as being a white or white-Hispanic man in his twenties with facial hair across his chin and jaw line, police said. He was seen wearing a baseball cap, black jacket, black sweatpants and white Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
