Indiana State Police investigating 2 reports of possible police impersonator

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police and Portage Police Department are investigating two reports of a man impersonating a police officer pulling over two women in nine days.State police said on July 8 at about 9:50 p.m., a woman was pulled over driving south on I-65 near the 109th Street exit in Crown Point by a late model black or dark blue Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue lights in the windshield.The woman told police she was approached by the driver, an older white man with short gray hair and a mustache, who was wearing brown or khaki pants and a tan polo shirt with no markings. The woman also told state police the man was not wearing a gun belt and had no weapons in her line of sight, did not use a flashlight as he approached, and did not identify himself in anyway, including as a police officer.The woman was able to work with Indiana State Police to develop a sketch of the man.Police said the woman told them the man was aggressive, yelling that she had been speeding. He then took her driver's license and registration back to his car for about five minutes before returning them to her. The woman told police the man said she'd receive a ticket in the mail within a few weeks, and said his demeanor changed when he returned to her car after he realized she was not alone.Another person driving home from work witnessed the incident and also contacted police. The witness provided state police of the same description of the car and added the Crown Victoria only had flashing white lights around the rear license plate.On July 22, the Portage Police Department received a call about another traffic stop by a possible police impersonator there on July 17. The victim also said it involved a Crown Victoria with red and blue light in the front.Portage police contacted state police, who provided the Portage victim with the sketch from the first incident. The victim, who also had a clear look at the possible police impersonator, said they looked similar.If you recognize the person in the sketch or have any information about either incident or the suspect, contact Indiana State Police Detective Brian McCall at 219-690-0083.