Police: Man armed with knife sexually assaulted woman in Little Village

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have sent out a safety alert after a sexual assault in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said a man pulled a knife on a woman and then sexually assaulted her in the 3300-block of West 25th Street at about 3:30 a.m., police said.

The suspect followed the victim for about a block before he forced her into an alley where the assault occurred, police said. He then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultchicago crimeLittle VillageChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News