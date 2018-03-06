Police: Man burglarized Lakeview apartment, tied up victim

Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of tying up a victim in a Lakeview burglary last month. (WLS)

Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man wanted for breaking into a Lakeview apartment and tying up the woman who lived there.

The break-in occurred on February 25 in the 900-block of West George Street. Police said the man broke through the woman's back door, tied her up, then took off with some of her belongings.

A CTA camera observed the suspect using the victim's Ventra card at the CTA Brown Line shortly after the home invasion.

Surveillance images of a man suspected of burglarizing a home in Lakeview on February 24.



The suspect is described by police as black, in his mid-40s, approximately 6'3" and 240 pounds. He was wearing a green-colored wool cap, green-colored parka, blue jeans and tan work boots.

The crime has some neighbors on edge.

"It is crazy. I didn't know they like tied her up, though, that's like pretty intense," said Lakeview resident Cassandra Direnzo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Property Crimes Detectives at (312) 744-8263.
