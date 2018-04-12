Police: Man shot by officer on Near West side during apparent home invasion

A Chicago police officer shot a man on the Near West Side Wednesday evening. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer shot a man on the Near West Side Wednesday evening.

Chicago police say the victim is still recovering in the hospital in stable condition after a man broke into her home, held her at gunpoint and shot her during a struggle with police.

The sun was still out and the Bulls were playing their final game of the season around the corner when neighbors heard screams coming from this apartment near Washington and Hoyne.

Family members said the 23-year-old woman did not know the man who broke into her apartment Wednesday night.

When officers got to the front door, they heard a gunshot.

They made their way inside the apartment and that's when they saw a 19-year-old man holding the woman at gunpoint.

When he started dragging her into a bedroom one officer opened fire, striking the offender in the abdomen.

Then at some point during the struggle, the offender shot the woman in the arm.

Both were recovering at Stroger Hospital. The victim is stable, the offender is in serious condition.

Police say it could be connected to another incident in the neighborhood.

"The exact circumstances of how he entered the apartment are still under investigation. There was an earlier report that we are also looking into that possibly he may have confronted someone else in the neighborhood. We are checking into that," said Sergeant Rocco Alioto, Chicago Police Dept.

The victim's family said the incident was terrifying, and fortunately the woman's injuries do not appear life-threatening.
