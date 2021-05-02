Valparaiso man killed amid standoff with police in Porter Co.; Indiana State Police investigating

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving the Porter County Sheriff's Department Saturday night in South Haven.Police said deputies responded to a disturbance around 6:00 p.m., and after several hours, entered a home. They said Alexander Tuzinski, 30, was holding a gun."After those attempts to speak to the male were unsuccessful, officers entered the residence and located a male in the bedroom who was armed with a handgun. During this encounter, the male subject sustained a gunshot wound and has since deceased," according to a statement from Indiana State Police.Tuzinski was from Valparaiso, Ind. His family has been notified.The deputies' names have not been released.