Police: Palatine man tried to lure kids with pizza

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in north suburban Palatine said a man attempted to lure three boys under the age of 11 to his car by offering to order them pizza.

Police said on Saturday at about 1 p.m. three boys were playing in the 200-block of South Rohlwing Road when a man approached them. The man offered to buy them pizza and asked them to get into his car, which was parked nearby, police said.

The children refused several times, and the man eventually got in his car and left, according to police.

Police said the children were able to remember the man's license plate, which was connected to Alan Sundberg, 61.

Sundberg is charged with three counts of felony child abduction and three counts of felony luring of a minor. His bond was set at $50,000 with mandatory GPS monitoring if he is released.

He is next due in court on Feb. 22.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted luringPalatine
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News