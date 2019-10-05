Marijuana found growing in swimming pool after police raid on Pennsylvania home

FRANKLIN TWP, Pa. -- Police in western Pennsylvania found truckloads of marijuana growing in an unlikely location.Officers raided a home in Beaver County on Friday, finding a huge crop of plants inside what used to be a swimming pool.Then, it all went up in smoke.Police took the $100,000 worth of plants and burned them."It's the first time for us. Usually in a rural area they put it in amongst the cornfields," said Chief Rudy Harkins.Officers also found piping for irrigation.To those who would question the officers' actions, saying "it's only pot," the police chief said: "It's still illegal in Pennsylvania, and we're doing our job."Charges are pending against two people.